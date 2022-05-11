(Bloomberg) --

Michael Gove, the UK minister responsible for Boris Johnson’s flagship policy to boost disadvantaged regions, appeared to abandon a key aim of the project: to build 300,000 homes a year.

Speaking to the BBC, Gove said the government will “do everything we can” to increase house building, but added “it’s no kind of success simply to hit target if the homes that are being built are shoddy, in the wrong place, don’t have the infrastructure required and not contributing to beautiful communities.”

The comments come after the government faced a backlash from Conservative lawmakers especially in southern England, who fear that over-development will put their jobs at risk in the next general election. Local polls last week showed some traditional Tory districts shedding support for the party.

Under plans announced Tuesday, the government said it will give local areas more power over what gets built and where, even allowing neighbors and streets to vote on extensions to properties.

The Conservatives are torn between the differing needs of voters in their northern seats, where largely housebuilding would be welcomed, and the more developed south. Parliamentary statistics show home ownership is one of the strongest contributing factors to whether voters chose the Tories.

