(Bloomberg) -- British currency printer De La Rue Plc said it’s in talks to sell some of the company’s divisions.

The Basingstoke-based firm announced on Thursday that it’s holding discussions with potential buyers and has received some proposals for its divisions, adding that there’s no certainty a deal will be completed. The shares rose as much as 9.2% in London trading.

De la Rue, which prints money for the UK and other countries, has struggled in the past with declining demand for banknotes and higher costs, especially as the devaluation of many countries’ currencies over the past few years made placing orders for fresh bills more expensive. The stock has plummeted more than 30% since the start of 2022.

Chairman Clive Whiley said in the statement that De la Rue continues to consider “strategic alternatives.” The company added that its authentication and currency businesses have improved recently and won new contracts.

