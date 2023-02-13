(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s major banks look set to post bumper results this month following a year of back-to-back interest rate hikes. Still, a number of key questions hang over their fortunes in 2023.

The prospect of the Bank of England cutting interest rates as soon as this year, together with increasing pressure to pass on higher rates to savers, may a put dent in profits. The direction of house prices is another uncertainty, along with the depth of any recession.

Barclays Plc kicks off reporting on Wednesday, followed by Standard Chartered Plc, NatWest Group Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Each is expected to report multibillion-pound profits for the past year.

Peak Profitability

The amount that banks improve their interest rates for savers in the next 12 to 24 months will be crucial when determining how long profitability can stay at today’s high levels, according to Emma Mogford, a fund manager at Premier Miton Investors. However, “while they’re not seeing huge outflows to challenger banks, the UK’s largest banks can be pretty disciplined and pass on less to consumers.”

Bank bosses have faced questions in parliament over how the central bank’s rate rises are leading to little reward for savings customers and a squeeze for mortgage borrowers. Most accounts pay far below the 4% base rate, while the cost of new mortgages — already elevated after last year’s turmoil in funding markets — is mostly tracking above the level set by the Bank of England. This gap helps banks to boost their net interest margin, a closely-watched measure of profitability.

Weaker demand for houses as borrowing costs rise is another concern for lenders, with Halifax predicting an 8% drop in sale prices this year. Still, mortgages are years-long agreements and homeowners generally prioritize repayments over other bills in times of stress. Bank earnings might take a “slight hit” if house prices fall in line with this scenario, Mogford said.

The biggest risk for banks arguably lies in a worse-than-expected economic downturn, which would see an elevated level of corporate bankruptcies. “But we’re entering this environment with banks having relatively high provisions from Covid and so it’s hard to see a very material downside to the sector,” Mogford said. Some lenders such as Lloyds have begun to make bigger loan-loss provisions, while saying they’re ready to do more if the economy worsens.

Barclays’ Trading Jump

Barclays’ fixed-income traders turned a volatile spell on the global markets into another blowout quarter, with estimates compiled by Bloomberg seeing revenue jump 82% to £922 million ($1.1 billion). Equities trading revenue is also expected to rise, faring better than peers overseas. In a bid to snap up more market share from Wall Street rivals, Barclays announced numerous changes to its investment bank in recent weeks, including replacing its dealmaking co-heads. The group’s Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan, 57, is continuing to work while undergoing cancer treatment.

The bank might opt to wait until the economy’s path becomes clearer before starting a new share buyback program, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Lento Tang and Jonathan Tyce said. BNP Paribas SA and UBS Group AG this year announced billion-dollar repurchase plans, while Deutsche Bank AG stopped short of making a fresh pledge amid a regulatory review.

StanChart, HSBC M&A in Focus

Analysts on HSBC’s earnings call will likely ask about plans for more asset disposals as the bank prunes back its global footprint and focuses on building in Asia, particularly in wealth management. HSBC last year announced the sale of its Canadian unit to Royal Bank of Canada for $10 billion and is reviewing its New Zealand retail banking operations, Bloomberg News reported in November.

Standard Chartered executives will be quizzed about potential M&A plans too. CEO Bill Winters said in January his bank hadn’t held talks with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC over a possible takeover by the Middle East’s largest bank. FAB must wait six months under UK takeover rules before it could make a bid, yet a Bloomberg News report that it’s still exploring the idea adds to the debate about the emerging market lender’s future.

--With assistance from Joe Easton.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.