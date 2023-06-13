(Bloomberg) -- The number of working age Britons not looking for a job due to long-term sickness rose to a new record in April, triggering a warnign that the cost to taxpayers is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

At least 2.55 million people aged 16-64 are not working due long-term illness, an increase of 442,000 since the start of the pandemic, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

The surge in those declaring conditions ranging from musculoskeletal issues to mental health has coincided with a huge rise in health-related benefits paid by the Treasury. That has added billions of pounds to the annual welfare bill and is adding to labor shortages — adding to inflation and holding back economic growth.

“This is a major spending control headache for government and its connection to reduced workforce participation is worrying,” said Sam Ray-Chaudhuri, a research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The number of working age Britons on disability benefits has risen by 670,000 since April 2019 to 2.7 million, the IFS said. Five in every six of them are out of work. That has already added £5 billion to the annual welfare bill and is forecast to add another £6 billion in the next four years.

The government has said it wants to cut taxes. But, to cover the additional £11 billion, it would need to raise the 20% basic rate of income tax to almost 22%.

Long term sickness among those of working age is one of the most pressing economic issues the government faces. Workforce participation has fallen more in the UK than any other Group of Seven nation, including the US, Germany and France, and no comparable country has seen such a sharp rise in those claiming to be too ill to work.

Job shortages are driving up wages and inflation, which is forcing the Bank of England to raise rates. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week acknowledged that “businesses need to be able to recruit the labor they need.”

The upshot is a double hit on the public finances: the economy grows more slowly due to labor constraints and so generates less tax to cover the higher welfare bill.

The system of health-related benefits may be part of the problem as awards are more generous than standard unemployment allowances and exempt from the benefit cap, which is £25,323 in London and £22,020 elsewhere, creating an incentive to claim them.

Many of the awards went to people moving from an existing benefit. Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a big increase in money flowing to those claiming both mental health and physical issues.

Citizens Advice, a charity that helps people in financial difficulty, has said “Personal Independent Payment” health and disability claims is the single biggest issue it is facing.

Ray-Chaudhuri said the soaring benefit bill was “probably yet more evidence of an extraordinary deterioration in population health since before the pandemic.” The NHS waiting list backlog of people needing hospital treatment has risen to new record highs of 7.3 million.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, said last week that rising numbers of people out of work with a health condition showed that “the Tories are holding back the economy and driving up the benefits bill.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.