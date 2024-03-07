(Bloomberg) -- For tiny companies, raising money is so tough these days that they’ll try almost anything, even if it means turning the normal order of things upside down.

Take Belluscura Plc, for example. The medical-device company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, issued roughly $7 million of stock to get its hands on about $6 million of cash, in an intriguing takeover where the target was a blank-check company. Such companies are typically created for the purpose of buying an existing business, not to be the target of an acquisition themselves.

TMT Acquisition Plc, the blank-check company, raised £4.7 million ($6 million) when it went public in 2021 at the peak of the boom for such listings. The goal was to buy a technology, media or telecommunications business within three years, which it failed to do. When such vehicles fail to find a target, they typically return all the money to investors.

Rather than do that, though, TMT Acquisition found a way to secure a premium to the value of the company’s cash by giving Belluscura access to money needed to fund its development.

“This is a fairly unusual situation that arose due to TMT Acquisition deciding to use its cash balance to finance Belluscura in exchange for an equity stake rather than liquidating the company,” said John O’Mara, an event-driven analyst at Avalon.

The deal “‘has compelling strategic logic” because it “significantly increases Belluscura’s ability to execute on its burgeoning sales pipeline and strategy,” while creating considerable potential value for shareholders of both companies, a spokesperson for Belluscura said in an email.

Belluscura “needed cash, which in the current market conditions was difficult to raise via a simple placing of new shares, although some was raised that way,” according to David Floyd of Guild Financial, an adviser to TMT Acquisition on the deal.

Belluscura increased its offer for TMT Acquisition after the medical device company’s shares plummeted. In the takeover offer, TMT holders received one new Belluscura share in exchange for every TMT Acquisition share, compared with three for four when the proposal was first announced.

TMT Acquisition’s listing on the LSE was canceled effective Thursday, with the takeover offer closing at 5 p.m. London time.

