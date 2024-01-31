(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has prohibited any changes to the ownership or control of the Telegraph newspaper pending its investigation of a bid by a United Arab Emirates-backed consortium.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said in a statement Wednesday that she’s ordering the parties to refrain from any move without her prior written consent. The acquiring entities must take no steps to change their own structure, or alter the management of the Telegraph Media Group, she said.

Her move is the latest twist in the Telegraph saga, in which a bid made by RedBird IMI — a vehicle majority owned by the UAE’s International Media Investments — has raised concerns among a section of UK’s lawmakers. Conservative Party MP Alicia Kearns was the latest to raise the issue in Parliament, saying Tuesday that a purchase of the newspaper by the group would leave the UK “vulnerable.”

In June, Lloyds Banking Group Plc seized the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine and put them up for auction after the Barclay family, which owned the publications for almost two decades, failed to pay long-running debts of more than £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion).

RedBird IMI, fronted by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, lent the family that money as a route to buy the titles. The investment vehicle previously stated its intention to convert a £600 million loan against the Telegraph and Spectator titles into equity. IMI is owned by the UAE’s Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The latest order is aimed at preventing actions by the parties to the merger “that might prejudice the process or impede” Frazer’s ability to protect the public interest while a so-called Public Interest Intervention Notice issued on Nov. 30 remains in force, she said.

That PIIN notice triggered scrutiny of the proposed deal by media regulator Ofcom and the antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority.

The culture secretary said her latest order became effective on Jan. 30.

