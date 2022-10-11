(Bloomberg) -- The gilt market chaos triggered by the government’s fiscal statement last month may have lasting consequences for UK borrowing costs, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. rates strategist Francis Diamond.

“The disruptive delivery” of the update by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23, “combined with still lingering uncertainty” around the details and long-term sustainability of his plans “will leave a more permanent scar on GBP rate markets,” Diamond wrote in a note on Monday.

Intermediate UK yields will likely price “increased risk premia on a cross-market basis going forward,” he added.

The call came amid a severe selloff that saw some UK inflation-linked yields surge by the most on record. The Bank of England expanded the scope of its bond purchases on Tuesday to include inflation-linked debt in an effort to avert what it called a “fire sale.”

Yields may continue to rise -- albeit in a more orderly manner -- even though “peak fiscal uncertainty has likely passed,” after the government u-turned in several areas and brought forward its fiscal assessment, Diamond wrote.

Long-dated and inflation-linked bonds were particularly affected by collateral calls favored by defined-benefit pension programs.

Once liability-driven investment “asset managers have delevered and raised cash we would expect demand for long gilt and linkers to materialize,” Diamond wrote. “But this may be several months away.”

