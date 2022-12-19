(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds slumped on speculation a wave of extra supply will drive down prices as the Bank of England prepares to push on selling its sovereign holdings at the start of the new year.

Yields on 10-year gilts jumped as much as 13 basis points to 3.46% on Monday, the highest since early November. Yields on the debt have fallen only once in the past eight sessions. The fresh bout of weakness follows the central bank’s announcement that it will kick off short-maturity note sales starting Jan. 9 as it seeks to reduce the pile of bonds it amassed over the years to keep a lid on borrowing costs. Long-maturity sales will begin three weeks later.

“Gilts aren’t liking the announcement that quantitative tightening long-end gilt sales will resume as soon as January,” said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at ING Groep NV, referring to the practice of central banks shifting government bonds off their balance sheets.

On top of the Bank of England’s sales, the government’s enormous borrowing needs over the next few years are complicating the outlook for the debt market.

The UK’s gross financing projection over the next four fiscal years will rise almost 50% to £1 trillion ($1.2 trillion) according to the Debt Management Office, likely lifting net gilt supply in the next fiscal year to an an all-time record.

“We think that the risk of persistent inflation and upcoming bond supply is under-priced in the gilt curve,” George Cole, rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a client note. He forecasts UK 10-year yields will rise to 4% in the next quarter.

Money markets are also fueling bond market weakness, adding to bets on the scale of tightening and pricing interest rates to peak at 4.75% by August. UK two-year government borrowing costs, which are among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy, jumped 11 basis points — the most in a month — to 3.59%.

US Treasuries and German bonds fared better than their UK peers Monday with 10-year yields both rising 4 basis points to 3.52% and 2.19% respectively.

