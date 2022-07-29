(Bloomberg) -- The UK debt market just finished its slowest July since at least 2014, but there’s a hint of evidence that some companies are starting to dip back in.

Annington Ltd., one of the biggest private owners of residential property in the UK, is marketing a sterling benchmark-sized note due in 11 years.

It’s a rare sale in an environment that’s seen few companies willing to accept to higher interest rates and market volatility.

Debt sales in the UK currency will reach at least 3.9 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) this month, the lowest tally for any July and a 66% drop from June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2014.

Annington is taking advantage of stability in global markets as investors dial back expectations for tighter monetary policies. In recent weeks, sterling corporate funding costs have eased to the lowest in a month.

“Investment grade credit looks good value at present,” said Bryn Jones, fund manager at Rathbone Unit Trust. “There is significant roll down and carry, you are being compensated for credit risk from value perspective, cash bond prices are low and balance sheets are reasonably robust.”

Investors have bid for more than 1.1 billion-pounds of the notes, allowing the issuer to cut the spread offered to a range of 270 to 275 basis points above UK government debt and inside an opening target of about 290.

“The premium being offered is attractive enough to suck in demand despite the weakness in the property sector generally,” said Paola Binns, a senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

Annington acted quickly in executing the deal and only held investor calls on Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

A spokesperson for Annington declined to comment. Proceeds from the sale will be used to partially refinance existing bonds including 600 million euros of notes due to mature in 2024.

Real estate, an industry closely tied to changes in interest rates, has started to recover after this year’s bruising selloff.

Euro-denominated bonds issued by real estate firms have returned 7% this month. For 2022, the debt has lost 12%, according to a Bloomberg index.

(Updates to add that Annington declined to comment.)

