(Bloomberg) -- After the last UK budget threw markets into a tailspin and cost a prime minister her job, investors will be closely watching what Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has to say.

There will be a lot of potentially market-moving news to sift through on Thursday, including details of Hunt’s spending cuts, fresh economic forecasts and the UK’s bond sale plan. While the consensus is that Hunt will stick to his path of fiscal orthodoxy, traders are wary about being caught off guard again and any controversial move may sow volatility.

“This is an event that is very unpredictable because there are so many cross-currents that will be unleashed,” said Hani Redha, a multi asset portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments.

What to Expect in UK Chancellor’s Plan to Fix Fiscal Hole

The stakes are high for markets given the intense volatility of the past few months and loss of confidence caused by Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous tax cut package. The UK 10-year yield has tumbled to 3.1%, the lowest since late September, and pound is now on the verge of breaking through $1.20.

That marks a massive rebound for the currency after it dropped close to dollar parity in September in the wake of the previous fiscal plans. There was also a huge political fallout, with Liz Truss ultimately forced to step down after mere weeks as prime minister.

The country is now bracing for a fresh round of austerity as her successor, Rishi Sunak, tries to show fiscal responsibility. But he has to be careful about the extent of any squeeze, and its impact on the economy, amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in four decades.

Here’s a look at the key questions for investors:

How much does the UK need to borrow?

The Debt Management Office is scheduled to publish its forecast for government bond sales this fiscal year to April. Banks surveyed by Bloomberg see debt sales reaching £185 billion ($217 billion). That would be the most since the fiscal year ending 2014, once redemptions and Bank of England flows are taken into account, according to NatWest Markets.

Traders are expecting the DMO to sell fewer bonds than was envisaged two months ago as a result of Hunt’s deep spending cuts, but it’s not a clear cut picture how markets will react. “Any short-term rally that might come about from a near-term reduction in supply might prove to be unsustainable if confronted by a more pessimistic medium-term picture,” wrote Moyeen Islam, a rates strategist at Barclays Plc.

How bad will the economy be?

The Office of Budget Responsibility is set to publish its outlook for the economy and public finances. If the report points to a bigger economic slowdown than expected, then it could drive down gilt yields and hurt the pound, while a less dour outlook could have the reverse effect.

What does it mean for monetary policy?

Aggressive fiscal tightening could allow the Bank of England to take a less hawkish stance as it tries to bring inflation back to target. That risk has already tempered expectations for rate hikes this year, with the market betting the key rate will peak at around 4.6%, down from 6.25% at the height of September’s tumult.

“Any potential delays to fiscal consolidation -- pushing out the tax hikes into future years -- might be met with scepticism by the market and could pressure sterling,” said Dominic Bunning, a currency strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc.

Swaps tied to central bank meeting dates also show a 40% probability of a second 75 basis points hike in December, down from 60% at the beginning of the month.

--With assistance from Fergal O'Brien.

(Adds analyst comment in penultimate bullet, updates prices.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.