(Bloomberg) --

UK bonds are showing signs of recovery after a historic selloff, with longer maturities rallying after the Bank of England ramped up its bond purchases.

The yield on 30-year gilts fell 30 basis points to 4.52%, on track for its biggest decline since the BOE’s first intervention in the market on Sept. 28. The rebound started late on Wednesday after data showed the BOE had snapped up £4.56 billion in debt, the biggest round of emergency purchases yet.

It’s been a week of extreme volatility in bond markets, with the 30-year rate soaring above 5% on Wednesday. Investors have been fearful about the withdrawal of BOE support, which has calmed volatility and stabilized a market in disarray in the days after the government announced sweeping tax cuts.

“When the market gets very bearish, it doesn’t take much to snap back,” said Gordon Shannon, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “Yesterday and day before, there was a bit too much fear built in about how much more LDI schemes had to do, and therefore the BOE saying they would exit caused another selling flurry.”

BOE Has Biggest Day of Bond Buying After Bailey’s Warning

The UK central bank bought long-dated and inflation-linked bonds in two operations on Wednesday. That brought the total purchases to a little over £13 billion.

Markets are “feeling comforted by the relatively larger size that the BOE took down in yesterday,” said Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest Markets. She added that speculation over the government announcing spending cuts or reversing planned tax cuts was also boosting sentiment.

Societe Generale SA Strategist Kenneth Broux said that short covering was likely driving the move after the BOE’s large round of purchases. The central bank “bought a lot of gilts yesterday which a sign they are doing more to stabilize the market before the deadline,” he said.

In the backdrop, investors remain concerned the withdrawal of BOE support will throw the market into further disarray, with the pension industry calling for the measures to be extended. On Wednesday, the central bank was forced to reiterate that bond purchases will end this week, quashing speculation that officials might be willing to continue after the Financial Times reported policy makers had briefed bankers privately that they could extend the deadline.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.