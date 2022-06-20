(Bloomberg) -- UK government bonds fell across the curve after Bank of England’s Catherine Mann said policy makers should raise rates more aggressively to mitigate further sterling weakness that risks driving up inflation.

Mann, speaking at a Market News International Connect event, warned that inflation in the UK was likely to prove stronger than thought. The 10-year yield rose as much as 11 basis points as she spoke, edging back toward the highest level since 2014 touched last week.

Her comments follow the BOE’s signal that it stands ready to deliver bigger hikes if needed to tame consumer prices. It raised rates for a fifth straight meeting last week to help cap inflation running at a 40-year high.

A widening policy divergence with the Federal Reserve -- which delivered an usually large 75 basis-point hike last week -- has weighed on sterling, driving it to the weakest level against the dollar in more than two years.

“We suspect that the Bank will err to the more hawkish side of expectations,” said Steven Barrow, the head of G-10 strategy at Standard Bank.

Data later this week are expected to show consumer prices accelerated further. The pound was largely unchanged on the day at $1.2231. It fell to as low as $1.1934 on June 14, the lowest since March 2020.

Money market traders raised their wagers for how much more tightening the BOE will deliver this year, pricing about 188 basis points of hikes, compared with 184 basis points on Friday.

Investors also rushed to offload the longest gilts to make room for a sale of 50-year debt via banks, which is expected sometime this week according to the UK’s Debt Management Office. Yields on 30- and 50-year bonds both jumped around 12 basis points, the most this month.

