UK Bonds Pay the Price After Bank of England Loses the Plot

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England seems to have had a sudden epiphany about the threat of rising inflation, but its muddled response means that gilts will continue to feel the jitters in the coming months.

On Thursday, the monetary authority raised rates by 25 basis points, in line with expectations, but its guidance raised more questions than it answered.

Here’s what it said:

The Committee will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and will if necessary act forcefully in response.

That immediately raised several eyebrows:

What exactly did it mean when it said “if necessary?” Retail-price inflation -- the key statistic that overrides headline inflation for fixed-income investors in the UK -- is running upward of 11%, while headline inflation is at 9%. The bank’s mandate is to contain inflation to 2%, a target which, by its own admission, “applies at all times.”

So when inflation is running at multiple times your target, what does “if necessary” mean? An inflation number running at 70%+, a la Turkey? Many commentators ask the question whether the pound often behaves like an emerging-market currency. Soon they may pose the same query about the BOE’s policy response.

The bit that followed -- “act forcefully” -- raised even more questions:

Headline inflation has been well over the BOE’s target for almost a year now, and everyone has been screaming from the rooftops about it. So if the monetary authority could indeed act forcefully, why did it instead raise rates by a mere 25 basis points? As Royal London Asset Management’s Craig Inches put it, “what exactly are they waiting for?”

The BOE may think it started its hiking campaign sooner than the Federal Reserve, but the monetary authority seems to have lost sight of the fact that it’s not how long you have been have been on the road, but whether you got to your intended destination.

A key benchmark at 1.25% when inflation is running at the fastest in decades is an apology of a rate, not a policy rate.

It is a telling indictment that at a time when global real rates are marching higher and higher into positive territory, the UK’s is still deeply negative. That essentially means that the chance of a buyer’s strike of gilts comes down to the kindness of strangers, and the UK -- already running a chronic current-account deficit -- can’t take them for granted.

In its defense, the BOE will be quick to point out that much of the price pressures stem from war and other factors beyond its control. True. But that is the same kind of inflation virtually every other monetary authority is facing, including its European peers such as Norges Bank, the Swiss National Bank and Riksbank -- and those central banks have mounted a far more vigorous response.

The BOE also harps about a real-income shock to consumers, but had it acted more emphatically to quell price pressures, that shock would have been mitigated. And inflation expectations would arguably have been more contained than they are now.

Driving slow may generally be a great idea, but you may put yourself at peril if you are going at 30 miles an hour in a 70-mile lane. That’s what the BOE is discovering.

NOTE: Ven Ram is a cross-asset strategist for Bloomberg’s Markets Live. The observations are his own and not intended as investment advice.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.