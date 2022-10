(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds surged at Monday’s open after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become prime minister, leaving former chancellor Rishi Sunak as the clear frontrunner.

Short-dated notes led the rally, sending the yield on the two-year note lower by as much as 34 basis points to 3.46%. Traders are also slashing bets on the extent of interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England.

