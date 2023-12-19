(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s UK government raised its proposed financial package for Northern Ireland in a fresh bid to persuade the region’s political parties to get the region’s devolved executive back up and running.

An offer of £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in additional funding was put forward by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Tuesday, up from £2.5 billion last week, contingent on all parties returning to the devolved government.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive for almost two years since the Democratic Unionist Party walked out in protest at the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal they say undermines the region’s position in the UK. Tweaks to the deal known as the Windsor Framework, agreed this year between the UK and European Union, have failed to end the impasse.

“This package is on the table and will remain there, available on day one of an incoming Northern Ireland executive to take up,” Heaton-Harris told reporters, according to the PA agency. “It is now the time for decisions to be made.”

Heaton-Harris and the Northern Ireland parties have been engaged in a week of talks over the budget. The initial package presented last week fell short of the funding needed, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters, as the region grapples with a budget shortfall and strained public services.

The executive is unlikely to be restored in the coming days, after the DUP said its return won’t be “calendar-led.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.