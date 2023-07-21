(Bloomberg) -- UK government borrowing undershot official forecasts in the first three months of the fiscal year, giving Chancellor Jeremy Hunt potential room for tax cuts to boost the ailing fortunes of his Conservative Party.

The budget deficit between April and June was £54.4 billion ($70.1 billion), the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That was £12.2 billion higher than a year earlier but £7.5 billion less than budget officials forecast in March.

The shortfall in June alone was £18.5 billion — £3.5 billion below the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. A fall in debt-interest payments and stronger tax receipts offset increased costs for dealing with the inflation crisis.

The better-than-expected figures will come as welcome news for the government, which lost two parliamentary seats in special elections held Thursday. The defeat raises questions about whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can turn around his party, which trails the Labour opposition in national opinion polls by double digits.

The ONS data provided further evidence the economy is proving more resilient than widely thought, despite rising interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis. There were sharp downward revisions to the deficit for both April and May.

Tax receipts were the highest on record for the month of June, up 7.8% on last year, and £2.9 billion higher than the OBR forecast. The boost was driven by income tax, corporation tax and VAT receipts on the back of higher wages and prices.

Spending was up 5.7% on last year and £2.3 billion higher than the OBR forecast. The overshoot was down to a 6.4% increase in public-sector staff costs, a 22.9% rise in welfare benefits and the £3.6 billion cost of the energy support scheme for struggling households.

That was offset by lower than expected interest payments, which were £1.5 billion below the official projection at £12.5 billion and £7.5 billion lower than a year earlier.

The improvement makes it easier for Hunt to hold the deficit for the fiscal year as a whole to the £131.6 billion forecast by the OBR.

The figures capped a week of good economic news for the government. Retail sales rose more than forecast in June, separate figures Friday showed. And a bigger-than-expected drop in inflation has raised hopes that interest rates will now peak at a lower level and spare Britain a recession.

The pressures on the public purse are also set to ease in the remaining nine months of the fiscal year. Energy subsidies effectively ended this month after gas and electricity prices fell below the government guarantee.

Hunt has signaled there will be no tax cuts in the Autumn Statement later this year.

“Now more than ever we need to maintain discipline with the public finances,” he said in a statement. “We are at a crucial juncture and need to avoid reckless spending.”

The scope for giveaways thereafter may be limited. The government has little if any room against its rule that debt should be falling as a share of GDP in five years.

In June, debt hit 100.8% of GDP. It was the first time debt rose above 100% of GDP since the early 1960s after earlier months were revised down below the threshold.

As for the long-term, OBR officials have warned that the demands for spending on defense, climate and health are now so great that debt could top 300% of GDP by the 2070s unless the government raises taxes.

