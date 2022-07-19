(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in the UK are set to hit a record Tuesday as a heat wave disrupts travel, schools and business, and poses a risk to lives across the country.

The temperature will most likely exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across eastern England, breaking the previous record of 38.7°C set at the Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019, according to the Met Office.

Increasingly frequent and intense heat waves are the direct result of climate change and temperatures this extreme are set to become more common as the world continues to burn fossil fuels. Heat waves have already struck India, the U.S. and western Europe this year.

Daily life has been disrupted across usually temperate Britain. Trains have been delayed or canceled, schools have closed early, and workers have been stranded at home. The UK’s Met Office issued its first ever red emergency warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, warning of the potential for power outages, road closures and even loss of life.

The worst impacts of the heat wave may not be tallied until later. A succession of heat waves in 2020 led to 2,556 excess deaths, according to Public Health England. The Met Office recommended closing curtains to keep rooms cooler, and to drink plenty of water. Transport for London told people not to travel.

Temperatures should start to ease later Tuesday as cooler weather moves in from the west. The biggest relief should come Wednesday evening as colder air moves in, brining temperatures to the low 20s Celsius -- around average for the season.

