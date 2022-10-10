(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will announce his medium-term fiscal strategy and accompanying economic forecasts on Oct. 31, bringing the plans forward by more than three weeks as he seeks to calm financial markets following a turbulent period.

Kwarteng had been under increasing pressure from city firms and politicians to spell out how he intends to stabilize the public finances after his initial “mini-budget” sparked a market sell-off. The proposals -- including full economic forecasts from the government’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility -- had been due for release Nov. 23, but the Treasury said on Twitter on Monday that they will now be released sooner.

Crucially, the plan will now come ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision, a key demand from the Tory chairman of Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Mel Stride, who’d expressed concern that the government needed to calm markets earlier and reduce upward pressure on interest rates that’s affecting the mortgages of millions of homeowners.

The new date will allow the OBR to conduct “an in-depth assessment of the economy and public finances,” Kwarteng said in a letter to Stride that the committee chairman posted on Twitter.

Kwarteng’s strategy will set out how the government intends to have debt falling as a share of Gross Domestic Product over the medium term, a goal that is likely to require significant cuts to public spending after Kwarteng announced the biggest set of tax giveaways in half a century on Sept. 23. The question of where cuts will fall may trigger fresh political rows for the already embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss.

There had been confusion over the timing of the fiscal plan after government officials told Bloomberg and other news outlets last week that Kwarteng intended to accelerate publication. Kwarteng then said publicly he was sticking to Nov. 23.

Last month, executives at some of the City of London’s biggest firms told Kwarteng that he couldn’t wait until November to reassure markets about his fiscal plans.

