(Bloomberg) -- British broadcast regulator Ofcom is investigating whether TV startup GB News broke impartiality rules in an hour-long special with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this month.

In a live show on February 12, called People’s Forum: The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak was questioned by selected voters from across the country, covering topics including his Rwanda immigration policy and his record on the National Health Service.

Ofcom received around 500 complaints about the programme, it said in a statement on Monday, which came ahead of an expected election this year.

The probe adds to several Ofcom investigations into GB News, which has twice been found in “significant” breach of broadcasting rules. The channel employs former and incumbent British MPs, including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

In September last year, Ofcom concluded an interview with chancellor Jeremy Hunt by two politicians from his own party, Esther McVey and Phillip Davies, “failed to represent and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views”.

GB News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

