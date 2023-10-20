(Bloomberg) -- An inflation-induced tax boom has left UK government borrowing on track to come in significantly below official forecasts this year, figures Friday show.

The budget deficit in the first six months of the fiscal year was £81.7 billion ($99 billion) - £15.3 billion above the same period last year but £19.8 billion less than the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March.

The shortfall in September alone was £14.3 billion, the Office for National Statistics said, less than the £18.3 billion median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The undershoot at the halfway mark of 2023-24 provides a boost for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he prepares for his autumn economic statement on Nov. 22.

The windfall largely reflects the strength of income tax receipts as high inflation boosts both wages and company profits. In its Green Budget this week, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the deficit was likely to total £112 billion in 2023-24, or 4.2% of GDP, rather than the £131.6 billion OBR forecast.

However, Conservatives hoping for big tax cuts to boost the ruling party before a general election expected next year are almost certain to be disappointed, with Hunt making clear he has no room for maneuver because elevated interest rates are driving up debt-servicing costs.

Speaking to reporters in Marrakech a week ago, Hunt said he would have to take “difficult decisions” after a deterioration in the financial picture since the spring.

Higher interest rates than the OBR forecast in March have added between £20 billion to £30 billion to the cost of servicing the national debt, making it harder for Hunt to meet a self-imposed target to have debt falling as a share of GDP in five years.

In March, the Treasury was judged to have a margin of just £6.5 billion against the target, the smallest margin since the OBR was set up to monitor the public finances in 2010.

Should the OBR cut its relatively optimistic growth forecasts next month, as many economists expect, Hunt could even find himself having to extend a squeeze on government spending in order to fill a multi-billion-pound hole in the public finances.

