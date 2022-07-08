(Bloomberg) --

Senior business figures and economists warned Conservative members of Parliament vying to be the UK’s next prime minister that it would be irresponsible to promise significant tax cuts.

Boris Johnson said during his resignation speech on Thursday that the Conservative Party would find a leader committed to “cutting burdens on families and business and -- yes -- cutting taxes.”

Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor of the Exchequer, also hinted at tax cuts when he said “nothing is off the table” following his appointment. Johnson had rushed to appoint Zahawi on Tuesday night following the resignation of Rishi Sunak, who cited differences of opinion with Number 10’s approach to the public finances.

On Thursday the government’s fiscal watchdog warned that tax cuts risked driving up inflation and worsening the deficit.

Its view was echoed by City grandee Mike Rake, a former president of the Confederation of British Industry.

“The reality is that the pound is sinking and could have a lot further to go,” he said. “If we start to be imprudent with the public finances, then you have all sorts of problems. It’ll stoke inflation further, of course.

“I think there are a lot of risks for the country in the months ahead if we get a new prime minister with the same policies as Johnson, someone who tries to be profligate with the public finances while taking an aggressive attitude to Brexit.”

Sterling Crisis

Serial entrepreneur Luke Johnson, the former chairman of Pizza Express, also said it would be dangerous for a new prime minister to slash taxes in the current economic environment.

The UK “can’t possibly afford to cut taxes, that’s clear,” he said. “I think the government may have a challenge in the coming months and years to convince the markets that they are prudent custodians of the national finances, because it’s quite a delicate balancing act and we don’t want to see a sterling crisis.

“Whoever is chancellor needs to be a credible figure who at least projects to bond buyers and those who buy and sell currencies that there is a sober and prudent individual in charge.”

Some business groups have welcomed the prospect of lower taxes following Sunak’s departure.

“Business costs and taxes are sky high and rising, and the cost-of-living crisis cannot be solved without addressing that root cause,” the Federation of Small Businesses said this week.

However, Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in London, said it should not be a priority for businesses.

Since the Brexit referendum, “business investment in the UK has lagged far behind, and that’s because of the uncertainty around Brexit and most recently the Northern Ireland protocol,” he said. “They don’t need tax cuts, they need clarity on the outlook for trade.

“In the current situation, significant tax cuts are really not the right thing to do -- there are a lot of fiscal challenges.”

