(Bloomberg) -- UK business confidence slumped again in July as concerns about an economic slowdown mounted at bigger companies.

Lloyd Banking Group Plc said its business barometer fell by 3 points to 25%. That reading was 3 points below the historical average for the first time since March 2021. Most businesses polled said trade prospects remained stable despite the worsening outlook.

The figures suggest that the risk of a recession along with global supply-chain disruptions and the rising costs of raw materials are weighing on the outlook for businesses.

Larger companies reported fears of an economic slowdown, with more than a third becoming pessimistic about the economy, while just under half had a positive outlook. Smaller firms were more optimistic, though less so than in prior months. They also voiced concerns about inflation.

The number of businesses expecting to increase the costs of their goods and services jumped to 58%, matching a record high. Some businesses said they absorbed the brunt of the price shock rather than passing it onto consumers.

Retailers had less confidence, suggesting the cost-of-living crunch has stretched consumers’ purchasing power.

The report also found the rate of businesses planning to hire staff slowed to its softest pace since last year. Manufacturers had the strongest hiring intentions and retailer and wholesalers the weakest.

Wage pressures show no sign of slowing, with a record number of respondents planning to boost pay by 4%.

