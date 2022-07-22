(Bloomberg) -- A measure of UK growth slowed to a near standstill in July, according to a closely-watched survey that suggests darker days lie ahead for the economy.

S&P Global’s index of private-sector growth fell to 52.8 this month, the research group said Friday. That’s the worst reading since the height of the UK lockdown in February 2021 and perilously close to the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey is latest to show how the economy is struggling with inflation at a four-decade high. Separate data from GfK on Friday showed consumer confidence remains at a record low as soaring food and fuel prices left consumers feeling “severely depressed.” Meanwhile official data showed retail sales continued a downward trend in June.

The worst cost of living crisis in a generation is setting the backdrop to the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party. The battle pits Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has promised tens of billions of pounds of tax cuts if she wins, against former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, a continuity candidate staking his hopes on a reputation for prudence.

S&P said the PMI reading was consistent with economic growth of just 0.2%. It warned that orders books and inflows or new work were signaling lower output and employment. Some companies also complained that a drop in the pound was adding to costs.

S&P said the Bank of England, which is raising interest rates to control prices, is putting the expansion at risk with its tightening cycle.

“The concern is that rising interest rates, as the Bank of England seeks to control inflation, will cause demand growth to weaken further in the coming months,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “To be hiking interest rates at a time of such weak business growth is unprecedented over the past quarter-century of survey history.”

Manufacturing output fell for the first time since May 2020, raw material buying slumped, and business sentiment remained muted. Still, brighter news came in the form of slowing input-cost inflation, which fell to the lowest in 10 months.

The report came the same day that official data showed UK retail sales slipped fell 0.1% in June, following a 0.8% drop in May that was bigger than previously reported.

While June saw a 3.1% jump in food sales linked to the Jubilee bank holiday, that was countered by a 4.3% fall in fuel sales as drivers cut back amid record prices. Clothing and household goods purchases also fell and the ONS cautioned that the general trend for sales remains in decline.

“Fuel sales fell back considerably with retailers reporting the record high prices at the pump hitting sales,” said Heather Bovill, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators. “Clothing purchases dipped along with household goods, with retailers suggesting consumers cutting back on spending due to higher prices and concerns around affordability.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.