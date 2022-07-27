(Bloomberg) -- British companies say exports have stagnated for more than a year due a surge in inflation and friction following the departure from the European Union.

The portion of businesses reporting increased sales abroad remains at 29%, little changed for a fifth consecutive quarter, according to a survey of 2,600 companies by the British Chambers of Commerce. A quarter of respondents said sales declined.

The figures add to evidence that trade has yet to recover following the end of coronavirus lockdowns and the UK’s final departure from the EU’s single market. Only 39% of manufactures shipping overseas expect profit to rise in the next year.

“The combination of supply chain disruption, soaring prices, and the impact of Brexit red tape and compliance costs has had chilling effects on exports,” William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC, said in a statement Thursday. “There are serious underlying issues, which are hitting smaller manufacturing exporters the hardest.”

A record 78% of manufacturers were expecting to raise prices in the next year, and 89% cited raw materials as their biggest cost pressure. The survey was conducted May 16 to June 9.

