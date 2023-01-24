(Bloomberg) -- UK companies signaled that output fell at the sharpest pace in two years with a potent cocktail of economic headwinds raising the risk of a recession.

S&P Global said its purchasing manager index fell to 47.8 in January from 49 the month before, well below economists’ forecasts for little change. Services, which had been the engine of the economy, fell sharply while the pace of downturn in manufacturing eased slightly.

The figures are among the most forward-looking for the UK and eat away at hopes that strength in services could help cushion the economy in a downturn. It adds to pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to come up with a growth program and defuse some of the labor and trade disputes that have brought some sectors to a standstill.

“Industrial disputes, staff shortages, export losses, the rising cost of living, and higher interest rates all meant the rate of economic decline gathered pace again,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement Tuesday. He said the UK is also facing “ongoing damage to the economy from longer-term structural issues such as labor shortages and trade woes linked to Brexit.”

The survey showed signs of inflationary pressures that the Bank of England is watching carefully. Investors expect the central bank to lift interest rates a 10th time in February to head off a wage-price spiral.

S&P said prices charged rose sharply again in January but at the slowest pace since August 2021. That reflected declining pricing power for companies and slower increases in transport and raw materials costs.

There were some signs of hope. Businesses were growing more optimistic about a turnaround in the global economy and easing inflationary pressures. An index tracking expectations rose to an eight-month high after hitting a trough in October. Service companies increased employment at the start of the year while manufacturers cut staff.

“There were some bright spots,” Williamson said, highlighting growing optimism in the outlook and cooling price pressures. However, he warned that the deep contraction reported by businesses in the UK “is undeniably a disappointing start to the year.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.