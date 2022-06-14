(Bloomberg) -- The UK government has bought a share option to take a 20% stake in Electricite de France SA’s Sizewell C nuclear power project.

The UK bought the option from China General Nuclear Power Corp. in January for £100 million ($121 million) and will convert it into an equity stake if the project reaches a final investment decision, according to a document published Tuesday.

The government had been exploring options to remove China from the project and had said it would consider taking an equity stake. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an ambitious plan to triple the UK’s atomic power capacity by 2050 and wants to get eight reactors approved by the end of the decade.

