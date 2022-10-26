(Bloomberg) -- Automakers asked new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government to improve the UK’s business environment after car production in the country declined again.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders included the plea in its monthly report on output, which dropped 6% in September to 63,125 vehicles, roughly half what companies produced prior to the pandemic. Mike Hawes, the trade group’s chief executive officer, asked Sunak to be a steady hand for the sector struggling with debilitating energy costs and supply chain disruptions.

“Stability, combined with a plan that tackles critical skills shortages, delivers regulatory certainty and brings down the cost of energy in the long-term, can help put the UK at the forefront of next generation automotive manufacturing,” Hawes said in a statement.

The UK’s car industry has struggled in the aftermath of Brexit and had trouble making the switch to electric vehicles. BMW AG confirmed this month it will stop making battery-powered Mini hatchbacks in England, opting instead to build the model in China. Startup Britishvolt Ltd., which the government pledged funding to early this year, is running low on cash and has discussed a potential sale of its main factory site.

The UK’s top car producers are Tata Motors Ltd.’s Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Co., BMW’s Mini and Toyota Motor Corp.

