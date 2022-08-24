(Bloomberg) -- Automakers in the UK warned that soaring energy costs are threatening a fledgling recovery in vehicle production.

While output rose 8.6% last month to 58,043 cars after supply-chain constraints improved, that’s still nearly 50% below pre-pandemic levels, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Thursday. Last year’s July was the worst for the industry in more than six decades.

Wholesale UK gas and power prices are at near-record levels, with gas futures currently a staggering 10 times their normal level for this time of year -- a development SMMT called “alarming.” The market has been rocked by Russia cutting supplies to mainland Europe and fears about shortages this winter.

“If we are to attract much needed investment to drive the production of zero-emission vehicles, urgent action is needed to mitigate these costs to make the UK more competitive for manufacturing,” Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This must be a priority for the next Prime Minister else we will fall further behind our global rivals, risking jobs and economic growth.”

