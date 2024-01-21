UK Caterer Compass in Talks to Buy Rival for Over £400M: Sky

(Bloomberg) -- Compass Group Plc is in advanced discussions to acquire rival CH&Co Ltd. in a deal that could be worth more than £400 million ($508 million), Sky News reported.

The UK-based catering services company may announce the transaction as soon as this week, Sky said, citing unidentified sources.

CH&Co, which has been backed by private equity firm Equistone since 2019, offers hospitality services to venues in London including the Royal Academy of Arts, the Southbank Centre and the Old Royal Navy College, according to Sky.

Bankers at Rothschild & Co. could be advising Equistone on the sale, according to Sky. Compass and Equistone declined to comment to Sky News on Sunday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.