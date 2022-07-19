(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi says the government is considering giving ministers the power to overturn financial regulators’ decisions, a move that would upend the rules that govern the City of London and spark tension with the Bank of England.

But Zahawi said he was undecided and the ‘call-in’ powers wouldn’t be included in the government’s Financial Services and Markets Bill due to be published on Wednesday.

“That is something we’re looking at and I am keeping an open mind,” Zahawi said Tuesday at the annual Mansion House dinner, a set-piece event where BOE Governor Andrew Bailey also spoke. “But I can confirm that’s not in the bill tomorrow because I want time to consider all the arguments before making such an important decision.”

The delay is in line with the government’s pledge to not make any major economic decisions during the interim period while the Conservative Party selects a new prime minister to replace Boris Johnson. It suggests the government is, for now, seeking to avoid a clash with the Bank of England by playing down the threat of prospective new powers that could see it intervene in regulators’ decisions.

Indeed, Zahawi’s speech took care to stress the close ties between the government and the central bank, while praising its independence and record on inflation.

“They are independent and rightly so,” Zahawi said. “They have a strong track record.”

UK Treasury Aims to Avoid Brexit Regulation Fight With BOE (1)

Nevertheless, even the consideration of such powers will send a tremor through some areas of the City of London and raise fresh questions about the autonomy of the central bank, which has been a regular recent target of anger among Tory MPs.

Zahawi’s comments come after years of little divergence from the European Union on financial services regulation since the UK voted to leave the bloc in 2016. Johnson’s government, under increasing pressure to demonstrate Brexit benefits, had been racing to showcase its plans to boost the City of London by publishing new financial services draft legislation before he was ousted.

Zahawi also confirmed plans to give the UK’s financial regulators a new secondary objective to promote growth and competitiveness of the sector, a move that he acknowledged has raised some eyebrows in the City.

Bailey’s own speech included a pointed defence of his institution’s independence.

The current regulatory regime “founded on central bank independence, is now more important than ever,” he said. “The worth of any regime is tested in the difficult, not the nice, times.”

Bailey Hits Back Against Tories With Defense of BOE Independence

Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, also warned in his speech against too much interference in Britain’s regulatory framework, saying “strong, clear and transparent regulation is crucial to the UK’s international standing.”

“A bonfire of regulation would be a bonfire of our reputation and indeed our access to other markets,” he said.

Detailing his other plans for the City, Zahawi said he would:

Reform Solvency II rules for insurers, giving them more flexibility to invest in assets like infrastructure

Support the safe adoption of certain types of stablecoins as a means of payment

Repeal hundreds of pieces of retained EU law

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.