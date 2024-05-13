(Bloomberg) -- The UK charged three men with assisting Hong Kong’s foreign intelligence service, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s counter terrorism force.

Chi Leung Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, were charged under the National Security Act and are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, according to a website statement.

“While these offenses are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them,” Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counter terrorism command said.

