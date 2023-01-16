(Bloomberg) -- British charities and non-profit organizations are calling on the government to introduce discounted energy bills for low-income households.

A group of 95 organizations including Age UK, National Energy Action and Scope have asked Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to adopt a so-called “social energy tariff” to help older and disabled households heat their homes.

They estimate that when the government’s current support scheme expires in April 2023, the number of fuel-poor households in the UK could jump to 8.4 million.

At the moment, bills are artificially capped by the government at £2,500 ($3,051) to help shield consumers from the global energy crisis. Still, soaring costs have hit vulnerable consumers hard, with about a quarter of over-60-year-olds living in homes which are colder than they would like them to be, according to the release.

