(Bloomberg) -- UK civil servants rejected a government pay offer, raising the prospect of a further wave of strikes and ratcheting up the pressure on Rishi Sunak’s administration to boost its offer to resolve the dispute.

The Cabinet Office on Friday said government departments will be able to make average pay awards of 4.5%, with additional flexibility to raise remuneration for the lowest-paid workers by 5%.

But that’s significantly below current inflation that’s north of 10%, angering the main union for civil servants, the PCS, which already plans a large-scale walkout at the end of the month. The FDA, a second union representing civil service managers, accused the government of shooting itself in the foot and threatened to ballot members over potential strike action.

“This insulting proposal will serve only to anger PCS members,” PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said in an emailed statement. “We were given no opportunity to negotiate — it’s the most deplorable way to treat their own staff.”

More than 120,000 PCS members plan to strike on April 28, and the union is re-balloting its members to extend a mandate for industrial action beyond May. Serwotka said the government offer will “stiffen” the resolve of civil servants “and increase the likelihood of a new wave of sustained strike action.”

Separately, two unions representing nurses are due later on Friday to announce results in a vote on whether or not to accept a government pay offer. Union chiefs have recommended members accept the government offer for a 5% rise this year, alongside a one-time bonus worth 2% of salary for 2022-23.

