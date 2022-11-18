(Bloomberg) -- Civil servants in the UK plan to strike over pay, pensions and job security, threatening to derail the Christmas holidays with borders, ports and all areas of transport affected.

The striking workers, represented by the PCS union, will include those who work at the Border Force, across the Department for Transport and in “all areas of transport,” the union said in a statement. The union said its demand for a 10% pay rise, along with other requests, had not been addressed by the Cabinet Office.

The industrial action could start as early as mid-December, PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said.

Surging inflation has prompted a wave of fresh strike threats by postal workers, railway employees and nurses, following a summer of walkouts. The Communication Workers Union, which represents postal workers, announced six more days of strikes in a dispute over pay and changes to working patterns in the run-up to Christmas, upending the busiest part of the year for deliveries.

The PCS union said 86.2% of its workers voted in favor of strike action, the highest percentage vote in the union’s history.

