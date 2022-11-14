(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s top civil servant, Simon Case, was told by senior officials of concerns about Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s abrasive treatment of junior staff, and privately took steps to try to improve his behavior, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The intervention by Case, the Cabinet Secretary, took place during Raab’s previous tenure as a Cabinet minister, the people said. Raab held the roles of foreign secretary, justice secretary and deputy prime minister in Boris Johnson’s government. He was reappointed to the latter two jobs by the new premier, Rishi Sunak, in October.

A spokesman for Raab said the deputy prime minister “holds himself to the highest standards of professionalism” and that in seven years as a minister, he’s “never received nor been made aware of any formal complaint against him.”

The revelation raises questions about whether Sunak also knew about the issues surrounding Raab’s conduct in the workplace, because it’s common practice for the prime minister to consult with the Cabinet Secretary about making appointments to his top team. It comes in the wake of the resignation last week of Gavin Williamson from his Cabinet post amid allegations of bullying.

Speaking to reporters on the plane to the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the prime minister insisted he was not aware of any “formal complaints” about Raab, and said he rejected the characterization of him as a bully. Sunak has pledged to lead a government based on the principles of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

Raab has faced a slew of media reports in recent days about civil servants raising objections to his robust style of management. The Guardian reported that senior civil servants at the ministry of justice were given the chance to move jobs when Raab was reappointed last month, amid claims he presided over a “culture of fear” at the department. The Observer said concerns were also raised over his behavior when he was Brexit secretary in 2018.

Changing Raab’s Behavior

Asked by LBC on Monday whether Raab could plausibly be characterized as a bully, Simon McDonald, the top civil servant at the Foreign Office when Raab served as foreign secretary, replied: “Yes.”

The involvement of Case, who has been the country’s top civil servant under Johnson, Liz Truss and Sunak, suggests the government took questions about Raab’s conduct seriously behind the scenes. It contrasts with their public dismissal of the allegations, relying on the insistence -- repeated by Sunak -- that there have been no formal complaints. A spokesman for the Cabinet Office repeated the line on Monday when asked by Bloomberg, saying there’s “no record of any formal complaints.”

But during Raab’s last stint as deputy prime minister and justice secretary, senior officials raised their objections about his treatment of staff directly to Case, the three people familiar said. Although it did not constitute a formal complaint through the government’s human resources procedures, Case was alarmed enough by the reports that he held discussions with other senior officials over how to bring about changes in Raab’s behavior, the people said.

Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, then discussed the matter personally with Raab, two of the people said.

The ministry did not deny that Romeo spoke to Raab about the concerns, telling Bloomberg in a statement that the deputy prime minister and Romeo “meet frequently to discuss the effective running of the department that they’re both responsible for.”

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson.

(Updates with comment from Raab’s office in third paragraph)

