(Bloomberg) -- Guy Hands’ Annington Property Ltd. alleged a UK cabinet minister worked to lower the value of thousands of homes that his department wants to buy back from the firm in a bid to put right a “disastrous” privatization deal.

In 1996 the Ministry of Defence sold a military estate of residential housing for £1.7 billion ($2 billion) to Annington, now backed by Terra Firma Capital Partners, The government then rented the 55,000 homes on a 200-year lease. It now wants to buy some of those back in a forced sale, according to documents filed at a London court.

Ben Wallace, the Defense Secretary, was involved in trying to influence housing legislation reform so he could strengthen the Ministry of Defence’s negotiating position as it vied to recoup 38,000 of the homes it sold to Annington. The portfolio of homes is now said to be worth £8 billion.

Annington has taken to a London court to try and block the sale arguing that the government has no right to make the move without their consent. The landlord has offered to pay a £105 million settlement if the government backs down, according to a letter from Annington to the Ministry of Defence.

The UK pays around £178 million a year to Annington in rent to house military families as well as £140 million annually in upkeep, according to the National Audit Office.

Buying back the estate would create better value for money for taxpayers, the Ministry of Defence said in its legal filings.

It “would create intense commercial leverage over Annington Homes,” a ministerial memo from October 2020 said. “Merely holding the threat of this could force Annington’s valuers and auditors to write down its book value. Such a threat would be of considerable benefit to MOD as it is in the process of arbitrating the rent for the next 15 years.”

The deal to sell the homes was “disastrous” the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said in 2019 -- the Ministry of Defence pays Annington millions of pounds a year in rent for the houses it leases. The National Audit Office estimated that the department is between £2.2 billion and £4.2 billion worse off since the 1996 deal, mostly due to soaring house prices.

The Ministry of Defense and Annington declined to comment further.

