The UK’s renewable energy industry is warning that a government plan to cap the revenues of low-carbon power producers could discourage investment in the sector.

The government announced its plans late Tuesday in an effort to ensure consumers pay a fair price for clean electricity. But critics say a revenue cap could effectively re-write the rules under which developers committed to building clean-energy projects, while undermining the UK’s climate goals.

Under the plan, which will come into place early next year, renewable and nuclear power generators will be allowed to cover their costs and then make what the government calls an “appropriate” amount of revenue on top. Crucially, the level of the cap hasn’t yet been set, and there’s no clear end-date for the measure. Generators may also be able to switch to a long-term fixed-price contract starting next year.

“We are concerned that a price cap will send the wrong signal to investors in renewable energy in the UK,” said Dan McGrail, chief executive officer of industry group RenewableUK. “A price cap acting as a 100% windfall tax on renewables’ revenue above a certain level, while excess oil and gas profits are taxed at 25%, risks skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis.”

The government plans to open a consultation on how the mechanism will be implemented, giving industry another opportunity to weigh in following weeks of talks on how to limit power prices. Officials have said low-carbon energy is key to the UK’s energy security and that the government supports investment in the sector.

Natural Gas Surge

At the heart of the issue is the price of natural gas that’s surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While renewables and nuclear power plants don’t have to buy the expensive fuel, all generators are paid the price set by the most expensive source, a concept known as marginal pricing. In most cases, that’s natural gas.

While the industry is open to doing something to sever the link between gas prices and renewable power production, there’s a risk the government’s proposal will put at risk tens of billions of pounds of planned spending in the country, according to Tom Glover, UK country chair for RWE AG, a major investor in the British renewable energy sector.

“A cap is a de-facto ‘windfall tax’ on low-carbon generators that, if not designed and implemented correctly, could have severe negative consequences for investment in the renewable and wider energy market and so for the energy transition,” Glover said.

UK Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has pushed back against that characterization, defending Prime Minister Liz Truss’s campaign position.

“I don’t think anyone in their right mind would call it a windfall tax,” he said in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday. “If we had capped the wholesale price of gas rather than the retail price of gas, this would have affected the renewable generators anyway.”

Still, some listed funds that cover British renewables have sold off sharply since Truss floated the plan after taking office early last month. Shares in Greencoat UK Wind Plc, which invests in wind farms, are down 18% since the start of September, while the Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd has fallen close to 16% in that period. That compares to a 5.4% drop for the FTSE 100 Index, a bellwether for London-traded companies.

