(Bloomberg) -- Drax Group Plc defended its use of subsidy programs at the height of the energy crisis that allowed it to rake in huge profits, during a hearing with lawmakers.

The biomass energy company reduced output at one unit — which runs on the Contracts for Difference mechanism — which would have sent about £639 million back to consumers if run normally, a Bloomberg News analysis showed in August. Meanwhile, it increased production at units without revenue caps.

“It feels wrong that at the peak of the energy crisis, Drax cut its production, but because of the way government subsidies worked in the CfD and other mechanisms, Drax’s profits went up,” Vicky Ford, a Conservative Party lawmaker, said at a hearing of the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee on Wednesday. “The way the government subsidy works through CfD and other methods needs to be looked at again.”

Angela Hepworth, a commercial director at Drax, pushed back on the claims, saying the Drax unit in question was “uneconomic” to run at times, remained available for use when needed and that its power plant was essential to the country’s energy security.

The scrutiny comes as Drax, whose subsidies expire in 2027, is asking for further support until 2030. That could set it up for more support after that, once its carbon capture program is ready at its large biomass-fired power plant.

The government is set to launch a consultation on its proposals shortly, Energy Minister Graham Stuart said in October.

Drax also sold some of its biomass pellets and rescheduled deliveries to more profitable periods of power generation, according to its public statements. On Wednesday, Hepworth said the company wasn’t a net seller of pellets during the winter period of 2022 to 2023. Chief Financial Officer Andy Skelton had said in February that the relative attractiveness of selling pellets versus burning them was a factor in its strategy.

“Look at the relative attractiveness of the CfD versus what you could get selling the pellets,” Skelton said on a call with analysts that month. “And that should give you some idea of what the opportunity is.”

Drax is also under investigation by regulator Ofgem for its sustainability reporting. The company has said the investigation doesn’t imply any findings about Drax and it’s fully cooperating. Meanwhile, the National Audit Office has said it will look at the UK’s biomass strategy, increasing scrutiny of the government’s planning around the controversial fuel source.

