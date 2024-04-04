(Bloomberg) -- UK companies expect wage growth of less than 5% for the first time in almost two years, a long-awaited easing that will alleviate concerns at the Bank of England that soaring pay may keep feeding inflationary pressures.

A survey of chief financial officers for the UK central bank found that businesses expect to raise pay over the next year by 4.9% in the three months to March. That’s down from 5.2% the last time the poll was done a month ago.

It was the first time the measure has dropped in seven months and was last below 5% in June 2022. The reading will give BOE policymakers more confidence that rapid wage increases that have fueled upward pressure on prices are beginning to moderate.

The BOE is holding off a pivot toward interest rate cuts until it sees enough evidence that pressures in wages and domestic prices are low enough to keep inflation at its 2% target sustainably. Falling job vacancies, a small uptick in unemployment and an easing in wage growth each have boosted hopes that the labor market is loosening.

Investors are betting that a rate cut at its June meeting is now a strong possibility. By then, the BOE may see figures that headline inflation will fall below the 2% target in April.

“The declines in inflation and wage perceptions and expectations provide further evidence of disinflation,” said Tomasz Wieladek, chief European economist at T. Rowe Price. Today’s data “will reassure the Monetary Policy Committee that wage disinflation continues. If this momentum in disinflation is maintained, this may open the door to an interest rate cut in the summer.”

The BOE’s Decision Maker Panel survey also found that UK companies expect to raise their own prices by 4.1% in the three months to March, the least in almost 2 1/2 years before the energy price shock. It was down from 4.3%, a sharper fall than economists had expected.

Year-ahead inflation expectations eased fell to 3.2% in the single month of March, down from 3.3%.

