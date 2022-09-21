(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy is set for a significant boost if Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng scraps a planned increase in corporation tax, but reforming capital allowances could achieve even more, according to the research group founded by Margaret Thatcher.

Stopping the hike from going ahead in April -- among the tax cuts promised by Prime Minister Liz Truss -- could lift GDP by 1.2% in the long term, investment by 2% and wages by 1.1.%, the Center for Policy Studies said in an analysis Wednesday.

The modeling, carried out by the CPS and the US-based Tax Foundation, contradicts claims made yesterday by the left-of-center Institute for Public Policy Research, which said sharp cuts in taxes on corporate profits over the last 13 years had done little to spur investment. The IPPR noted companies in the UK spend less than in any other Group of Seven countries.

The CPS, a free-market think tank, said the boost to GDP could be as high as 2.5% if Kwarteng also acts to incentivize firms by allowing them to entirely deduct the cost of any investment from their tax liability and extending the relief to structures and buildings. Britain’s super-deduction policy, where companies can reduce their tax bill by 25 pence for every 1 pound they spend on qualifying plant and machinery, is due to expire in March.

“If growth is the goal, it pays to be as bold as possible,” said Tom Clougherty, head of tax at the CPS and co-author of the report.

Kwarteng is due to use a mini-budget on Friday to announce a growth plan that will see cuts to payroll and corporation taxes, as well as set out details of the massive support the government is giving to help households and firms facing soaring energy costs.

