(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s antitrust regulator plans to open a full investigation into the competitiveness of pricing and access to pet medicines after receiving more than 56,000 responses from the public and veterinary industry.

The primary concern is over the ability of pet owners to find “basic information like price lists and prescription costs – and potentially overpaying for medicines,” the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

It’s also concerned about weak competition in some areas, driven in part by sector consolidation, and the incentives for large corporate groups to act in ways which may reduce competition and choice, the agency said.

Shares in UK veterinary services company CVS Group and pet retailer Pets at Home Group Plc fell as much as 19% and 8.4% respectively in early trading in London. Both tumbled last September after the CMA announced its initial review into the industry over concerns that pet owners were not getting a good deal. CVS and Pets at Home stock are still down nearly a third and a quarter respectively since then.

At the time the CMA launched the review it said that sector appeared to be largely in hands of large companies and figures showed the cost of vet services in the UK had risen faster than inflation during the cost-of-living crisis.

The UK has 16 million pet owners and the vet market is worth more than £2 billion ($2.5 billion). The review triggered 45,000 responses from the public and 11,000 from those vet industry, including about a fifth of UK vets and veterinary nurses.

The “unprecedented response” shows the strength of feeling on this issue is high, the CMA said. It added that it also showed the agency is right to review an industry which may not be giving enough information to help consumers choose the right vet practice or treatment.

“We had always anticipated the CMA extending its initial review into a full investigation, so this should come as no surprise,” said Andrew Wade, an analyst at Jefferies. “We expect the ultimate outcome to be largely limited to transparency measures.”

