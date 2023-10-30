(Bloomberg) -- The UK government confirmed plans to regulate cryptoasset activities more strictly, bringing them under the same regime as traditional financial services.

The government intends to proceed with legislation in 2024 to implement the changes, according to a Treasury announcement on Monday, responding to a consultation it launched earlier this year.

The plans include a mandate for exchanges to write detailed requirements on admission standards and disclosures for token issuers when listing new assets.

“We must make the UK a place where cryptoasset firms have the clarity needed to invest and innovate, and where customers have the protections necessary for confidently using these technologies,” said City Minister Andrew Griffith. “The UK is the obvious choice for starting and scaling a cryptoasset business.”

