UK Conservative MP Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives said a Member of Parliament is under investigation, following U.K. media reports that police arrested a Tory MP on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in the early 2000s.
Tory Party Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris “has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing,” the Whips’ office, responsible for party discipline, said in a statement when asked about the reports. “Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service declined to provide a statement after a request for comment outlining the allegations first reported by The Sun newspaper.
