Dec 8, 2022
UK Conservative MP Suspended Over Complaint Made to the Police
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The ruling UK Conservative Party has suspended a senior Member of Parliament, Julian Knight, after a complaint was made against him to the Metropolitan Police.
“Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect,” a spokeswoman for the government’s Chief Whip Simon Hart said late Wednesday, without giving details.
Knight, 50, is the chair of Parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport select committee. He has been the MP for Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
