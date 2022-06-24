(Bloomberg) -- Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the UK’s Conservative Party, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on Twitter.

“Yesterday’s Parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party. Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings,” Dowden wrote. “We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

NOTE: Blow for Johnson as UK Tories Lose Control of Key Red Wall Seat

NOTE: Conservatives Lose Key District in Major Blow to Boris Johnson

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.