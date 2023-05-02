(Bloomberg) -- The UK government said it is considering next steps over the controversial exit of a former top civil servant, Sue Gray, who is due to become the opposition Labour Party’s chief of staff.

Gray, who led the famous “partygate” investigation last year into rule-breaking gatherings in 10 Downing Street during the pandemic, resigned from government in March but sparked a backlash among Conservative MPs when it emerged she’d been in talks with Labour while still in post. The government has been considering whether Gray broke any civil service rules — which require political impartiality — by doing so.

In a written statement to Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said the government is “unable at this stage to provide further information relating to the departure of Ms Gray whilst we consider next steps,” citing the “need to maintain confidentiality towards an individual former employee.”

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that the government was going to release a more detailed report on Tuesday, which would say that Gray held talks with Labour leader Keir Starmer while advising the separate investigation into the partygate saga conducted by Parliament’s privileges committee.

Read More: UK ‘Partygate’ Probe Official Sue Gray Offered Labour Role (1)

Separately, Dowden said the government has made submissions to the independent appointments watchdog, known as ACoBA, which has the power to recommend a delay before Gray could take up the position. Starmer has said he would abide by ACoBA’s ruling.

The controversy around Gray’s appointment has been a headache for Starmer, distracting from his own agenda and potentially denying him his choice for chief of staff if Gray’s appointment is delayed. Speaking on BBC “Breakfast” on Tuesday morning, Starmer said: “I’m confident she hasn’t broken any of the rules.”

Read More: Starmer Brands Johnson ‘Desperate’ Over Partygate Probe (1)

“I had no discussions with her whilst she was investigating Boris Johnson whatsoever,” he said, dismissing claims from supporters of the former premier that Gray had failed to declare a conflict of interest during her partygate investigation.

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, said on Tuesday that Starmer would have “very, very serious questions to answer” if it was found that he’d had talks with Gray while she was advising the privileges committee.

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.