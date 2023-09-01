(Bloomberg) -- The British government is considering a range of measures to limit high-risk beauty treatments, amid thousands of complaints of botched procedures.

The proposed plans include banning TV and social media adverts for cosmetic procedures targeted at under-18s, as well as age restrictions for riskier services.

It is also considering a licensing regime in which beauty therapists in England would have to register with their local authority in order to carry out certain treatments. Powers to introduce a licensing regime were granted to the health secretary in the Health and Care Act 2022.

The proposals apply to higher-risk but non-surgical treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers and laser hair removal.

The government is seeking opinions from patients who have undergone procedures and those working in the beauty industry about the regime in an eight-week consultation closing Oct. 28.

A government-approved list of accredited cosmetic practitioners, Save Face, received 3,000 complaints last year. Two-thirds concerned dermal fillers and around a quarter were about Botox.

“Whether it’s Botox, dermal fillers or even a chemical peel, we have heard too many stories of people who’ve had bad experiences from getting a cosmetic procedure from someone who is inexperienced or underqualified,” said Maria Caulfield, minister for the Women’s Health Strategy.

“There’s no doubt that the popularity of cosmetic procedures is increasing, so it’s our role to ensure consistent standards for consumers and a level playing field for businesses and practitioners.”

