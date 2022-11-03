(Bloomberg) --

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering cutting the tax-free allowance for dividend income as he seeks to fill the UK’s fiscal black hole.

Hunt is looking at cutting the amount shareholders can earn in dividends before they begin paying tax from the current level of £2,000 ($2,200), two officials familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity because no final decisions have been taken.

The measure is one of several tax-raising options under consideration as the Chancellor prepares to deliver an economic package on Nov. 17, according to the people. A Treasury spokesperson said the department doesn’t comment on speculation surrounding tax changes.

Sunak Eyes as Much as £50 Billion of UK Spending Cuts, Tax Rises

Hunt and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have said no options are off the table as they try to find £50 billion of spending cuts and tax rises to stabilize Britain’s public finances, which have been hit by inflation at a four-decade high, rising interest rates and stalling growth. Other potential measures include an expanded windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas firms and real-terms cuts to departmental budgets.

Hunt is also expected to extend a current freeze on income tax thresholds and allowances, which will drag more Britons into higher rates of income tax in the years ahead due to high inflation.

A £1,000 decrease in the dividend allowance is worth about £455 million a year to the exchequer, according to Treasury calculations.

Hunt has already re-instated a 1.25 percentage-point increase in all dividend tax rates, which Sunak introduced when Chancellor in April but his predecessor as premier, Liz Truss, had moved to scrap. The rate of dividend tax ranges from 8.75% for basic-rate taxpayers to 39.35% for the highest earners.

The change would be a blow to owner-managers of firms who pay themselves through dividends, a group that was largely left out of pandemic-era support packages, said Craig Beaumont, head of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses.

“Economic recovery will depend on entrepreneurship,” Beaumont said. “Disincentivizing this group in yet another way would be a short-sighted move.”

Hunt and Sunak have been holding regular meetings to discuss the Nov. 17 statement. After their meeting on Monday, the Treasury said they’d agreed “those with the broadest shoulders should be asked to bear the greatest burden.” They also said it would be “inevitable” everyone would need to pay more in tax.

