(Bloomberg) -- Britain is in talks to reopen its biggest natural gas storage site as the war in Ukraine threatens to deepen the nation’s energy crisis this winter, according to people familiar with the matter.

The UK government and Centrica Plc are considering stashing the fuel away at the Rough depot before the facility can be converted to store hydrogen in the future, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Britain’s top energy supplier said in 2017 that it would close Rough, which accounted for about 70% of the country’s gas storage capacity.

The talks come just as the war in Ukraine threatens to disrupt supplies to Europe, a move that would have ripple effects in the UK. Some six million British households could face power cuts this winter if Russia cuts gas supplies to the European Union, the Times reported, citing a “reasonable” worst-case scenario drawn up by officials.

“In light of Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is sensible that all possible options are considered to maintain security of gas supply, and that includes the future of gas storage if required,” a government spokesperson said by email. “In the longer-term, we are also exploring options and locations to store clean energy, such as hydrogen.”

U.K.’s Lack of Gas Plan Leaves Country at Mercy of Global Market

The UK is facing a cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills soaring and inflation rising to the highest in 40 years. Energy market regulator, Ofgem, expects about 12 million households to be become fuel poor after a cap on energy bills jumps to a record £2,800 in October. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a package of handouts to consumers last week, to help cushion the blow.

The opposition Labour party criticized the government for taking over three years to u-turn on its decision to cut gas storage capacity. “Once again, the Conservative Party has been caught out by a crisis that Labour has warned them about over and over again,” said James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury.

More households will have difficulties paying their bills in the autumn when energy costs will rise, Derek Lickorish, chair of Utilita Energy Ltd., told Bloomberg Radio. “At the moment we would say probably half our consumers will have difficulty paying bills.”

Britain doesn’t expect to have to ration electricity this winter, a government spokesperson said Monday, adding that the nation may need to keep its remaining coal-fired power plants open to provide additional backup.

