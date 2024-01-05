(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s construction industry reported its output fell at the slowest pace since August, a sign optimism may return in the coming months with an expected drop in interest rates.

S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index tracking activity in the sector rose to 46.8 in December from 45.5 the previous month. The index remained below the key threshold of 50 indicating a contraction but was slightly stronger than economist expectations for 46.1.

Shorter delivery times and falling input costs helped soften the decline in the final month of 2023, while hopes that the Bank of England will cut interest rates underpinned optimism.

“Expectations of falling interest rates during the months ahead appear to have supported confidence levels among construction companies,” Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement Friday. “House building was the worst-performing area, but even in this segment there were signs that the downturn has started to ease.”

More than 40% of construction companies predicted activity will increase in 2024, while only 17% expected a decline amid ongoing concerns about the health of the economy. That level of optimism remained lower than the long-run survey average but in positive territory for a full year. An index tracking future output rose to the highest in seven months.

House builders reported the weakest activity levels of all categories. That reflects a jump in borrowing costs over the past two years, which curtailed property purchases and new projects. The seasonally adjusted index indicated a contraction in output for the 13th consecutive month, the longest losing streak since the global financial crisis. But the decline was the slowest since July.

The survey’s measure of new orders remained negative for a fifth month, but indicated only a modest decline in sales volumes. Construction companies said a lack of client confidence and concerns about the UK economy put a lid on orders.

Construction employment increased in December, following a contraction in the previous month. Still, job creation increased only marginally because of squeezed operating margins and wage pressures.

